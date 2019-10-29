How To Not Be Scared
Tips for surviving Halloween when even the kiddie haunted house terrifies you.
Listen & Subscribe
Episode Notes
Becca is 6 feet tall, bold, and strong-willed. She’s also easily startled and paralyzed by fear—even a children’s haunted house can reduce her to tears. In this episode of How To!, we bring in sociologist Margee Kerr, author of Scream: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear, to give us the lowdown on surviving scary situations. Can making fear more fun help Becca overcome her startle reflex in time for Halloween?
Do you have a problem that needs solving? Have you found the advice on our podcast helpful? Send us a note at howto@slate.com or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001.
Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.