How To Fire Your Daughter
Can a small-business owner sell his family company without sabotaging his relationship with his daughter?
Episode Notes
Kyle wants to sell his 50-year-old family insurance business so he can finally retire. But a troublesome employee is holding him back: his daughter. In this episode of How To!, Harvard Business School lecturer Christina Wing tries to help Kyle figure out how to sell his company without sabotaging their relationship. But if you have to fire your daughter, is it ever strictly business?
Podcast production by Derek John and Rachael Allen.