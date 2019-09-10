How To!

How To Stress Your Kid the Right Way

How do you raise resilient children? When should you help out, and when should you chill out?

Is there a right way to let kids struggle and fail? How do you raise resilient children? And most important, when should you help out, and when should you chill out? We ask Wendy Mogel, author of The Blessing of a Skinned Knee to advise a Portland, Oregon, couple who worry about their son becoming upset when he gets wet in a squirt-gun fight.

Podcast production by Derek John.