How To Go on a Family Adventure
Tips on traveling the world with your kids (without killing each other).
Episode Notes
Can a family travel around the world for a year without killing each other? Dan Kois spent a year learning how other cultures parent in New Zealand, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, and Kansas with his wife Alia and their two young daughters. The result is How to Be A Family: The Year I Dragged My Kids Around the World. What’s the secret to traveling together for that long? And what do you do when everyone is tired and whiny and wants to go home?
Podcast production by Derek John.