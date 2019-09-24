How To!

How To Go on a Family Adventure

Tips on traveling the world with your kids (without killing each other).

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Can a family travel around the world for a year without killing each other? Dan Kois spent a year learning how other cultures parent in New Zealand, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, and Kansas with his wife Alia and their two young daughters. The result is How to Be A Family: The Year I Dragged My Kids Around the World. What’s the secret to traveling together for that long? And what do you do when everyone is tired and whiny and wants to go home?

Podcast production by Derek John.