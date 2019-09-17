How did Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman get so buff so quickly to play Deadpool and Wolverine? An up-and-coming Hollywood actor wants to know so he can land his own superhero role. We turn to Reynolds’ and Jackman’s trainer, Don Saladino, who says the key to six-pack abs and bulging biceps is not what you think. In fact, it’s something we can all do.

Podcast production by Derek John.