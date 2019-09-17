How To!

How To Look Like a Superhero

Tips from the trainer who got Ryan Reynolds ready to play Deadpool.



What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

How did Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman get so buff so quickly to play Deadpool and Wolverine? An up-and-coming Hollywood actor wants to know so he can land his own superhero role. We turn to Reynolds’ and Jackman’s trainer, Don Saladino, who says the key to six-pack abs and bulging biceps is not what you think. In fact, it’s something we can all do.

Podcast production by Derek John.