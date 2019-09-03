How To Survive a Pandemic
When killer germs come for us, what should we do?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Have you ever wondered how you would fare in the apocalypse? Perhaps you have envisioned yourself, shotgun loaded, prepared to mete out kindhearted justice and tough-love defense in equal measure. It turns out, though, that when the next pandemic comes, it might not be exactly like the movies. We asked two experts—a public health expert from Johns Hopkins and a member of the Zombie Squad—how to prepare. Their advice isn’t quite the same.
Podcast production by Derek John.