How To!

How To Survive a Pandemic

When killer germs come for us, what should we do?

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

Host

Episode Notes

Have you ever wondered how you would fare in the apocalypse? Perhaps you have envisioned yourself, shotgun loaded, prepared to mete out kindhearted justice and tough-love defense in equal measure. It turns out, though, that when the next pandemic comes, it might not be exactly like the movies. We asked two experts—a public health expert from Johns Hopkins and a member of the Zombie Squad—how to prepare. Their advice isn’t quite the same.

Podcast production by Derek John.