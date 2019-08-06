How To Fire a Bad Employee
It’s not as easy as you think. It takes preparation, compassion and a strategically located box of tissues.
Episode Notes
Gabe needs to fire a bad employee—but can’t quite bring himself to do it. We turn to a Stanford professor of management science, Bob Sutton (The No Asshole Rule and Good Boss, Bad Boss) for help. First, Sutton says, Gabe has to act like a boss, not a friend. Then he should write a letter, focus on compassion, and hide the tissues.
Podcast production by Derek John.