How To Uproot Your Life
Elizabeth’s family left the U.S. for Portugal a decade ago and now wonder if they ought to move back. We turn to professional poker player Annie Duke, who knows how to bet on the future.
Episode Notes
A decade after Elizabeth’s family left the U.S. to live in Portugal, they’re wondering if it’s time to move back. They just can’t make up their minds. So, we turn to professional poker player Annie Duke, who treats every decision like it’s a bet. She says to think of each choice as a wager on your future self. But how do you go all in when you’re uncertain about the odds?
Podcast production by Derek John.