How To!

How To Uproot Your Life

Elizabeth’s family left the U.S. for Portugal a decade ago and now wonder if they ought to move back. We turn to professional poker player Annie Duke, who knows how to bet on the future.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

A decade after Elizabeth’s family left the U.S. to live in Portugal, they’re wondering if it’s time to move back. They just can’t make up their minds. So, we turn to professional poker player Annie Duke, who treats every decision like it’s a bet. She says to think of each choice as a wager on your future self. But how do you go all in when you’re uncertain about the odds?

Podcast production by Derek John.