How To Stop Being Anxious
Matt has anxiety attacks every day, so we introduced him to Ben Michaelis, a habit expert, to help him get back control over his head—and his life.
Episode Notes
Matt has anxiety attacks. Every day. When he gets too many texts, when he starts worrying about his family, when the unexpected occurs—that’s when the sweat starts and his mind begins racing. He’s a strong guy—he was a cop—but he thinks today’s problem is connected to a tragic event in the past, and he doesn’t know what to do. We introduce him to Ben Michaelis, a clinical psychologist and habit expert, to help Matt figure out what’s triggering his anxiety attacks and how he can get back control over his head—and his life.
Podcast production by Derek John.