How To!

How To Withstand Pain

Can a runner learn how to complete a grueling ultramarathon with the help of the “Iceman,” a Dutch extreme athlete who sits in freezing water for fun?

About the Show

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

Host

Episode Notes

Sophie Powers is a typical mom who runs ultramarathons in her spare time. She’s pretty tough, but an upcoming 268-mile race across the loneliest parts of England is freaking her out. So we turned to Wim Hof, aka the “Iceman,” for advice. Because when you are worried about pain, you should definitely consult a Dutch extreme athlete who sits in freezing water for fun. (Really!)

Podcast production by Derek John.