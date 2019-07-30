How To Withstand Pain
Can a runner learn how to complete a grueling ultramarathon with the help of the “Iceman,” a Dutch extreme athlete who sits in freezing water for fun?
Episode Notes
Sophie Powers is a typical mom who runs ultramarathons in her spare time. She’s pretty tough, but an upcoming 268-mile race across the loneliest parts of England is freaking her out. So we turned to Wim Hof, aka the “Iceman,” for advice. Because when you are worried about pain, you should definitely consult a Dutch extreme athlete who sits in freezing water for fun. (Really!)
Podcast production by Derek John.