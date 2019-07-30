How To!

How To Rob a Bank

Can someone who robbed more than 30 banks teach us how to plan the perfect heist—and getaway?

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Joe Loya robbed more than 30 banks during an 18-month span before going to jail. Charles wants to rob one bank on a Saturday afternoon and get away scot-free. Can Joe teach Charles the tricks of the trade? Or will he shatter his dreams—and a few stereotypes along the way? Also, is it a good idea to carry a microphone while attempting a robbery?

Podcast production by Derek John.