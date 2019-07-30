How To Rob a Bank
Can someone who robbed more than 30 banks teach us how to plan the perfect heist—and getaway?
Episode Notes
Joe Loya robbed more than 30 banks during an 18-month span before going to jail. Charles wants to rob one bank on a Saturday afternoon and get away scot-free. Can Joe teach Charles the tricks of the trade? Or will he shatter his dreams—and a few stereotypes along the way? Also, is it a good idea to carry a microphone while attempting a robbery?
Podcast production by Derek John.