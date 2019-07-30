How To Give Your Mom a Kidney
Mary’s mother needs a new kidney—as long as it doesn’t come from Mary. What’s a good daughter to do?
Episode Notes
Mary’s mother needs a new kidney—as long as it doesn’t come from Mary. What’s a good daughter to do? With the clock ticking, Mary hears from Larissa MacFarquhar, author of a book on ext\reme altruism, to learn how to convince ourselves—and others—to do the most generous things.
Podcast production by Derek John.