What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit) takes on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, finds the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.

Mary’s mother needs a new kidney—as long as it doesn’t come from Mary. What’s a good daughter to do? With the clock ticking, Mary hears from Larissa MacFarquhar, author of a book on ext\reme altruism, to learn how to convince ourselves—and others—to do the most generous things.

Podcast production by Derek John.