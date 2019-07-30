How To Be Funny
What happens when Jesus, an Oklahoma pastor, and a New York comedian walk into a studio?
Episode Notes
How do you learn to tell the perfect joke? A pastor from Oklahoma wants to spice up his sermons, so we introduced him to Gary Gulman, a New York stand=up comedian who makes jokes about his clinical depression. The lesson? “Man plans, and God laughs.” But only if you nail the delivery.
Podcast production by Derek John.