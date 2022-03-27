My Boyfriend Loves Dirty Talk. But He Doesn’t Say the One Thing I Want.
It feels really unfair.
This week, Stoya and Rich advise a letter writer whose partner isn’t saying the right things, and they discuss a letter from a woman who can’t bear to touch herself.
Mentioned in this episode:
My New Gender Workbook by Kate Bornstein
Continue following Rich and Stoya and their How to Do It column on Slate here.
Production by Chau Tu.