I’m Overwhelmed by My Boyfriend’s Sexual Demands
I feel like I’m losing my mind.
Episode Notes
This week, Stoya and Rich advise a letter writer who is overwhelmed by her partner’s daily sexual needs, and they discuss a letter from a man who wonders if his post-sex feelings are normal.
Read the How to Do It column on Slate here. If you’re in need of sex advice from Stoya and Rich, write in here or leave a voicemail at (347) 640-4025 and we may use it on the show. Remember, it’s anonymous—and nothing is too embarrassing!
Production by Chau Tu.