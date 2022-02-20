I’m a Woman With a Very Male Sex Problem
Plot twist.
This week, Stoya and Rich advise a woman whose partner complains that she orgasms too quickly, and they discuss a letter from a woman who’s puzzled by why her boyfriend doesn’t want to have sex very often.
Mentioned in this episode:
So Tell Me About the Last Time You Had Sex by Ian Kerner
Read the How to Do It column on Slate here. If you’re in need of sex advice from Stoya and Rich, write in here or leave a voicemail at (347) 640-4025 and we may use it on the show. Remember, it’s anonymous—and nothing is too embarrassing!
