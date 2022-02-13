The Simple Way to Have Better Sex After Marriage
It’s easier than it seems.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Stoya and Rich answer a letter for Valentine’s Day from a man who’s looking for tips on how to spice up his sex life with his wife, and they discuss a letter from a man who’s wondering how to involve himself with his wife’s other relationship.
Mentioned in this episode:
Curious Pleasures by The Reverend Dr Eramus St Jude Croom DD
Read the How to Do It column on Slate here. If you’re in need of sex advice from Stoya and Rich, write in here or leave a voicemail at (347) 640-4025 and we may use it on the show. Remember, it’s anonymous—and nothing is too embarrassing!
Production by Chau Tu.