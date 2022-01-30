I’ve Only Just Discovered What Really Turns Me On. But What Is This Even Called?
And how do I tell my wife?
This week, Stoya and Rich answer a letter from a man who’s just made a new sexual discovery about himself. Then they hear from a woman who’s feeling judged for her boundaries.
Guest: Ryan Scoats
Mentioned in the episode:
‘I don’t mind watching him cum’: Heterosexual men, threesomes, and the erosion of the one-time rule of homosexuality.
Understanding Threesomes by Ryan Scoats
Read the How to Do It column on Slate here. If you’re in need of sex advice from Stoya and Rich, write in here or leave a voicemail at (347) 640-4025 and we may use it on the show. Remember, it’s anonymous—and nothing is too embarrassing!
Production by Chau Tu.