Is Porn Addiction a Real Thing?
A sex therapist explains how to help someone who’s worried about their porn use or sexual desires.
Episode Notes
On this week’s second episode, exclusively for Slate Plus members, Stoya and Rich discuss a letter from a woman who wonders what to do about her husband, who claims to have a porn addiction.
Guest: David J. Ley
Mentioned in this episode:
Ethical Porn for Dicks by David J. Ley
The Myth of Sex Addiction by David J. Ley
Sex, God, and the Conservative Church by Tina Schermer Sellers
Read the How to Do It column on Slate here. If you’re in need of sex advice from Stoya and Rich, write in here or leave a voicemail at (347) 640-4025 and we may use it on the show. Remember, it’s anonymous—and nothing is too embarrassing!
Production by Chau Tu.