I Have “COVID Dick.” Can I… Grow It Back?
This is a nightmare.
Episode Notes
This week, Stoya and Rich answer a letter from a letter writer who wonders what he can do about “COVID dick.” Then they hear from a letter writer who doesn’t know if she’s capable of having casual sex—even though she wants it. Guests this episode: Charles Welliver and Ashley G. Winter.
Mentioned in this episode:
RestoreX
Read the How to Do It column on Slate here. If you’re in need of sex advice from Stoya and Rich, write in here or leave a voicemail at (347) 640-4025 and we may use it on the show. Remember, it’s anonymous—and nothing is too embarrassing!
Production by Chau Tu.