I Can’t Believe What My Hookup Said to Me in Bed

On this week’s second episode, exclusively for Slate Plus members, Stoya and Rich discuss a letter from a woman who wonders if she should reconnect with a hookup who said some things she did not like.

Read the How to Do It column on Slate here.

For three years, Stoya and Rich Juzwiak have been giving advice to Slate readers on all things sex—mismatched libidos, secret desires, (bad) sexting, surprising fetishes, and assorted other wild things. Now they’re joining forces to answer their most jaw-dropping questions yet, sometimes with the help of special guests. Whatever you want to know about sex—truly, whatever—they’ll tell you how to do it.

Got a question for Stoya and Rich? Send it anonymously here or leave a voicemail at (347) 640-4025 and we may use it on the show.

  • Jessica Stoya is a writer, performer, and pornographer. She is the author of Philosophy, Pussycats, & Porn, published by Not a Cult.

  • Rich Juzwiak is a senior writer for Jezebel. He has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, Gawker, and previously gave advice in the web series Pot Psychology.