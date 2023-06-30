Hit Parade

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The Bridge: So Excited and Breaking Out

Interviewer and Pointer Sisters expert Christian John Wikane says all the Pointers were vocal titans, which gave them an edge.

Episode Notes

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by music journalist and interviewer of vocal legends Christian John Wikane. He says what set apart the Pointer Sisters—including Ruth Pointer, whom Christian has interviewed numerous times—was their across-the-board vocal quality: all three sisters (four in the ’70s, including Bonnie Pointer) were both giften lead vocalists and natural harmony singers.

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables with a question of his own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.

About the Show

Chris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1?” series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history. Through storytelling, trivia, and song snippets, Chris dissects how that song you love—or hate—dominated the airwaves, made its way to the top of the charts, and shaped your memories forever.

All episodes

Host

  • Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts.