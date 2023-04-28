Hit Parade

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The Bridge: Video Pilled Suburbia’s Child

DJ and editor Lori Majewski says she was “Poltergeisted” when MTV brought British New Wave to U.S. Gen-X teens

Episode Notes

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by SiriusXM DJ Lori Majewski, the coauthor of the book Mad World: An Oral History of New Wave Artists and Songs That Defined the 1980s. Majewski says Generation X kids were “listening to our parents’ music” until MTV gave them their own New Wave, led by stylish British bands like Duran Duran. She and her coauthor Jonathan Bernstein traced the Second British Invasion from Gary Numan to Live Aid.

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables with a question of his own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.

About the Show

Chris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1?” series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history. Through storytelling, trivia, and song snippets, Chris dissects how that song you love—or hate—dominated the airwaves, made its way to the top of the charts, and shaped your memories forever.

All episodes

Host

  • Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts.