The Bridge: Still a Rock Star
Critic and author Annie Zaleski says Pink tries everything because her voice can do anything.
Episode Notes
In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by widely published critic Annie Zaleski, the author of several books including a forthcoming biography of Pink. Zaleski says Pink contains multitudes, with a voice capable of many genres and a fearless approach to both genre and lyrics. Her fans stick with her because Pink not only turns out reliably good albums, she also provides bang for the buck live.
Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables with a question of his own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.