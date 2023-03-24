Hit Parade

The Bridge: Still a Rock Star

Critic and author Annie Zaleski says Pink tries everything because her voice can do anything.

Episode Notes

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by widely published critic Annie Zaleski, the author of several books including a forthcoming biography of Pink. Zaleski says Pink contains multitudes, with a voice capable of many genres and a fearless approach to both genre and lyrics. Her fans stick with her because Pink not only turns out reliably good albums, she also provides bang for the buck live.

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables with a question of his own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.

Chris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1?” series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history. Through storytelling, trivia, and song snippets, Chris dissects how that song you love—or hate—dominated the airwaves, made its way to the top of the charts, and shaped your memories forever.

  • Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts.