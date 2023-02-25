Hit Parade

The Bridge: Losing Hootie’s Religion

The man who signed Hootie & the Blowfish to the majors says they mainstreamed the formerly indie jangle of R.E.M.

Episode Notes

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by Tim Sommer, former bassist, music journalist, MTV/VH1 veejay and Atlantic Records A&R representative. While at Atlantic, Tim signed Hootie & the Blowfish, and in his 2022 book Only Wanna Be with You: The Inside Story of Hootie & the Blowfish, he tells the story of how he saw the band as cultural descendants of R.E.M., how they became one of the top-selling acts of the ’90s, and why they fell off the charts so quickly.

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables with a question of his own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.

