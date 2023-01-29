Hit Parade

The Bridge: Tell Her Sweet Little Lies

Critic and Christine McVie eulogizer Alfred Soto says she was Fleetwood Mac’s songwriter for the morning after.

Episode Notes

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by Alfred Soto, Florida International University journalism professor and a music critic whose appreciation of the late Christine McVie appeared in Billboard magazine. Alfred and Chris expand on the latest full-length episode about McVie, the longest-tenured singer-songwriter in Fleetwood Mac, whom Alfred calls their “poet laureate of the morning after.” He says McVie could have styled herself as a ’70s singer-songwriter, like Carole King or Joni Mitchell, but she gave her songs to Fleetwood Mac because she thrived in bands.

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables with a question of his own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.

Chris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1?” series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history. Through storytelling, trivia, and song snippets, Chris dissects how that song you love—or hate—dominated the airwaves, made its way to the top of the charts, and shaped your memories forever.

