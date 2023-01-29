The Bridge: Tell Her Sweet Little Lies
Critic and Christine McVie eulogizer Alfred Soto says she was Fleetwood Mac’s songwriter for the morning after.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by Alfred Soto, Florida International University journalism professor and a music critic whose appreciation of the late Christine McVie appeared in Billboard magazine. Alfred and Chris expand on the latest full-length episode about McVie, the longest-tenured singer-songwriter in Fleetwood Mac, whom Alfred calls their “poet laureate of the morning after.” He says McVie could have styled herself as a ’70s singer-songwriter, like Carole King or Joni Mitchell, but she gave her songs to Fleetwood Mac because she thrived in bands.
Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables with a question of his own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.