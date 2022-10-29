The Bridge: Chi-town, Soul Town
Chicago music expert Ayana Contreras says the Great Migration made the Midwest funkier and more soulful.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy welcomes Chicago broadcaster and Black music scholar Ayana Contreras, host of the radio show Reclaimed Soul and author of Energy Never Dies: Afro-Optimism and Creativity in Chicago. Contreras says the Great Migration made not only Chicago but all of the Midwest—from Detroit to Dayton—a cradle of R&B styles in the ’70s, particularly soul and funk. And while disco proved a challenge to Windy City acts, they eventually remade dance music through the power of their innovative arrangements, building a foundation for the hip-hop era.
Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables with a question of his own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.