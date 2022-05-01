Hit Parade

The Bridge: Podcast Folklore, Hit Parade Evermore

Steve Lickteig, podcast expert and our original producer, talks about what makes Hit Parade stories work.

Episode Notes

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is reunited with Steve Lickteig, cofounder of podcast developer Small Good Thing and the man who greenlit Hit Parade when he was at Slate five years ago. Steve talks about the radio sensibility he brought to the show as our first producer and why the combination of music and stories makes the show compelling for listeners. Plus, he counts down his own top-five favorite Hit Parade episodes—his list is heavy on country music, unusual takes, albums for road trips…and songs both he and Chris Molanphy hate.

Then, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener on music trivia, gives her a chance to turn the tables with a question of her own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.

About the Show

Chris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1?” series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history. Through storytelling, trivia, and song snippets, Chris dissects how that song you love—or hate—dominated the airwaves, made its way to the top of the charts, and shaped your memories forever.

Host

  • Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts.

