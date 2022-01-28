In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by Stephen Thomas Erlewine, Senior Editor at Xperi, whose database of music information is available at Allmusic.com. In his quarter-century with Allmusic, Tom has written thousands of record reviews and biographies. Chris and Tom expand on the latest full-length episode about Daryl Hall and John Oates, tracing their chart successes and failures through the ’70s, a decade when Tom says the duo tried a little of everything—from gentle folk, to psychedelia and glam rock, even proto–New Wave—before they could arrive at their Imperial ’80s sound. The cross-genre appeal they generated attracted teenage MTV fans and adult soul aficionados alike.

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives her a chance to turn the tables with a question of her own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.

Plus, Hit Parade says goodbye to a longtime producer and friend of the show. Podcast production by Asha Saluja.