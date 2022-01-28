Hit Parade

The Bridge: Learn How to Face It, She’s Gone

Allmusic critic Stephen Thomas Erlewine helps us track the winding byways of Hall & Oates’s hitmaking career—and we bid farewell to our producer.

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by Stephen Thomas Erlewine, Senior Editor at Xperi, whose database of music information is available at Allmusic.com. In his quarter-century with Allmusic, Tom has written thousands of record reviews and biographies. Chris and Tom expand on the latest full-length episode about Daryl Hall and John Oates, tracing their chart successes and failures through the ’70s, a decade when Tom says the duo tried a little of everything—from gentle folk, to psychedelia and glam rock, even proto–New Wave—before they could arrive at their Imperial ’80s sound. The cross-genre appeal they generated attracted teenage MTV fans and adult soul aficionados alike.

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives her a chance to turn the tables with a question of her own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.

Plus, Hit Parade says goodbye to a longtime producer and friend of the show. Podcast production by Asha Saluja.

Chris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1?” series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history. Through storytelling, trivia, and song snippets, Chris dissects how that song you love—or hate—dominated the airwaves, made its way to the top of the charts, and shaped your memories forever.

