The Bridge: Jingle Bells?

Hit Parade’s producer joins Chris Molanphy for a 2021 recap: favorite episodes from Bruce to Brenda, and airing of grievances.

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by producer Asha Saluja to look back on the latest full-length episode and recap a very busy 2021. They share their favorite episodes of the year—from Bruce to Beyoncé, Chic to Carole—and Chris answers some questions from the listener mailbag. Plus, in the great Festivus tradition, the airing of grievances: corrections for 2021. (No “meekrats” this year!)

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables with a question of his own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.

Podcast production by Asha Saluja.

Chris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1?” series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history. Through storytelling, trivia, and song snippets, Chris dissects how that song you love—or hate—dominated the airwaves, made its way to the top of the charts, and shaped your memories forever.

  • Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts.