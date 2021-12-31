The Bridge: Jingle Bells?
Hit Parade’s producer joins Chris Molanphy for a 2021 recap: favorite episodes from Bruce to Brenda, and airing of grievances.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by producer Asha Saluja to look back on the latest full-length episode and recap a very busy 2021. They share their favorite episodes of the year—from Bruce to Beyoncé, Chic to Carole—and Chris answers some questions from the listener mailbag. Plus, in the great Festivus tradition, the airing of grievances: corrections for 2021. (No “meekrats” this year!)
Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables with a question of his own, and previews next month’s full-length episode. Slate Plus members can sign up for a chance to be our trivia contestant on a future episode here.
Podcast production by Asha Saluja.