In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by musician, journalist, and Record Store Day Podcast host Paul Myers for a discussion of songwriter Jim Steinman’s smash 1977 album with frontman Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell. Paul shares anecdotes from his book A Wizard, a True Star: Todd Rundgren in the Studio, a biography of the producer, which was a crucial source in the latest episode of Hit Parade about Steinman, the rock iconoclast and king of pop melodrama. Paul and Chris chat about the relationship between Steinman and Rundgren and the persistence it took to bring the Meat Loaf album to fruition.

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives her a chance to turn the tables on him, and previews next month’s full-length episode.

Podcast production by Asha Saluja.