The Bridge: Producer by the Dashboard Light

Chris Molanphy talks to Todd Rundgren biographer Paul Myers about Todd’s work on a smash Jim Steinman–Meat Loaf LP.

Episode Notes

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by musician, journalist, and Record Store Day Podcast host Paul Myers for a discussion of songwriter Jim Steinman’s smash 1977 album with frontman Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell. Paul shares anecdotes from his book A Wizard, a True Star: Todd Rundgren in the Studio, a biography of the producer, which was a crucial source in the latest episode of Hit Parade about Steinman, the rock iconoclast and king of pop melodrama. Paul and Chris chat about the relationship between Steinman and Rundgren and the persistence it took to bring the Meat Loaf album to fruition.

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives her a chance to turn the tables on him, and previews next month’s full-length episode.

Podcast production by Asha Saluja.

Chris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1?” series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history. Through storytelling, trivia, and song snippets, Chris dissects how that song you love—or hate—dominated the airwaves, made its way to the top of the charts, and shaped your memories forever.

  • Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts.