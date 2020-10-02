Hit Parade

The Bridge: Some Popstars That We Used to Know

Chris Molanphy talks to Billboard’s Jason Lipshutz about one-hit wonders from the last century through the TikTok era.

Episode Notes

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by Billboard’s Senior Director of Music, Jason Lipshutz. The two discuss Jason’s recent interview with Lewis Capaldi—which was referenced in the latest episode of Hit Parade about the definition of “one-hit wonder”—and the pressure musicians still face to escape that fate and generate hits after their initial breakout. Plus, Jason and Chris share some of their personal favorite one-and-done hits, from such forgotten hitmakers as the New Radicals and OMI.

Next, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, gives him a chance to turn the tables on him, and previews next month’s full-length episode.

Podcast production by Asha Saluja.

Chris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate’s “Why Is This Song No. 1?” series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history. Through storytelling, trivia, and song snippets, Chris dissects how that song you love—or hate—dominated the airwaves, made its way to the top of the charts, and shaped your memories forever.

  • Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts.