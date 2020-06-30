Hit Parade

Building a Herstory Edition

Lilith Fair broke through music’s glass ceiling and affirmed women’s command of ’90s rock, pop and hip-hop.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

For decades—literally since Woodstock—female musicians had battled music-industry perceptions that amassing too many of them, on the radio or on the road, was bad for business. And yet, by the ’90s, women were vital to the rise of alt-rock and hip-hop on the charts: from Suzanne Vega to Queen Latifah, Tracy Chapman to Sheryl Crow, Natalie Merchant to Missy Elliott.

Sarah McLachlan harnessed this energy into an all-woman tour she dubbed Lilith Fair. Its string of sellouts from 1997 to ’99 affirmed women’s clout in the decade of grunge-and-gangsta. But the festival was also criticized for its narrow focus and for branding “women’s music” as a genre. More than two decades later, Hit Parade assesses the legacy of Lilith on the charts and on the road—how its performers, attendees and musical descendants are helping to ensure the future is female.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.

Host

  • Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts.

