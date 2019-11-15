Hit Parade

Chris Molanphy, a pop-chart analyst and author of Slate's "Why Is This Song No. 1?" series, tells tales from a half-century of chart history.

In this midmonth mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by Ned Raggett, freelance music writer for All Music Guide and the Quietus, and expert on the ’80s U.K. bands celebrated on the most recent full-length episode of Hit Parade. Chris and Ned discuss what they call the “holy quartet” of British postpunk bands—the Cure, the Smiths, Depeche Mode, and New Order—and Ned weighs in on the challenge of what to call this wave: Is it goth? Mope rock? Do these bands actually constitute a genre, or more of a generational cohort? Also, Chris quizzes a Slate Plus listener with some music trivia, and the contestant turns the tables with a chance to try to stump Chris with a trivia question of his own. And finally, Chris teases the upcoming full-length episode of Hit Parade, which will be a retrospective look at the 2010s.

