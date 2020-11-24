“The Cave”
A close reading of HBO’s His Dark Materials Season 2, Episode 2.
Episode Notes
Welcome to The Authority, Slate’s deep dive into the world(s) of HBO’s His Dark Materials. Each week, Slate’s scholars of experimental theology Dan Kois and Laura Miller discuss the HBO series and Philip Pullman’s original trilogy. This week, they cover Episode 2 of Season 2, “The Cave,” in which Lyra meets Mary Malone, a theoretical physicist in our world. She, and we, make some major discoveries about Dust.
Email: asktheauthority@slate.com
Podcast production by Phil Surkis.