Welcome to The Authority, Slate’s deep dive into the world(s) of HBO’s His Dark Materials. Each week, Slate’s scholars of experimental theology Dan Kois and Laura Miller discuss the new HBO series and Philip Pullman’s original trilogy. This week, they’re discussing Episode 5, “The Lost Boy,” which cuts back and forth between Lyra’s adventures with the Gyptians and the introduction of the character of Will Parry. Plus: a closer look at the alethiometer.

Recommended reading: His Dark Materials Illuminated

You can also read Laura’s Slate piece on Frances Yates here.

