Welcome to The Authority, Slate’s deep dive into the world(s) of HBO’s His Dark Materials. Each week, Slate’s scholars of experimental theology Dan Kois and Laura Miller discuss the new HBO series and Philip Pullman’s original trilogy. This week, they’re discussing Episode 6, “The Daemon-Cages,” in which Lyra sees firsthand what they’re up to at Bolvanger. Plus: a closer look at intercision.

Email: asktheauthority@slate.com

Podcast production by Phil Surkis, with engineering assistance from Rosemary Belson.