The Authority: Exploring the Worlds of His Dark Materials

“The Idea of North”

A close reading of HBO’s His Dark Materials Season 1, Episode 2.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

Go deeper inside the world of HBO’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials. Join Slate’s scholars of experimental theology, Laura Miller and Dan Kois, as they discuss Dust, daemons, the Magisterium, and more—and, of course, break down the events of each episode.

Episode Notes

Welcome to The Authority, Slate’s deep dive into the world(s) of HBO’s His Dark Materials. Each week, Slate’s scholars of experimental theology, Dan Kois and Laura Miller, discuss the new HBO series and Philip Pullman’s original trilogy. This week, they’re discussing Episode 2, “The Idea of North,” with a deep dive into the relationship between Lyra and Mrs. Coulter and a closer look at daemons.

Join the conversation:
Email: asktheauthority@slate.com

Podcast production by Phil Surkis, with engineering assistance from Melissa Kaplan.