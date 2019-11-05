Welcome to The Authority, Slate’s deep dive into the world(s) of HBO’s His Dark Materials. Each week, Slate’s scholars of experimental theology, Dan Kois and Laura Miller, discuss the new HBO series and Philip Pullman’s original trilogy. This week, they’re discussing the series premiere; weighing in on the show’s three primary characters, Lyra, Mrs. Coulter, and Lord Asriel; and going in depth about the complex relationship between Jordan College and the Magisterium.

Links to some of the things discussed in this episode:

Laura Miller’s New Yorker profile of Philip Pullman

Laura Miller’s review of His Dark Materials on HBO

Lyra’s Oxford, by Philip Pullman

Join the conversation. Email: asktheauthority@slate.com