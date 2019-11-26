Welcome to The Authority, Slate’s deep dive into the world(s) of HBO’s His Dark Materials. Each week, Slate’s scholars of experimental theology Dan Kois and Laura Miller discuss the new HBO series and Philip Pullman’s original trilogy. This week, they’re discussing Episode 4, “Armour,” in which Lyra meets Lee Scoresby and Iorek Byrnison. Plus a deep dive into the mysteries of the Magisterium, with a little Milton and Blake thrown in for good measure.

You can also read Dan’s piece about Lee and Iorek here.

Join the conversation:

Email: asktheauthority@slate.com

Podcast production by Phil Surkis, with engineering assistance from Rosemary Belson.