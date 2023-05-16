Rise of the Music Machines
Exploring A.I. vocal mimicry, music generation, and musical improvisation.
Episode Notes
On this show we explore three different A.I. and machine-generated music technologies: vocal emulators that allow you to deep fake a singer or rapper’s voice, A.I.-generated compositions and text-to-music generators like Google Music LM and Open AI’s Jukebox, and musical improvisation technologies. We listen to the variety of music these technologies generate, and hear two guitarists facing off against an A.I. in improvised guitar solos.
Along the way, we talk to philosophers of music Robin James and Theodore Gracyk about what musical creativity is and whether machines are more or less creative than human musicians, and Barry gives his take on each of the technologies and what they mean for the future of musical creativity.
