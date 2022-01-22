Zombies
This undead monster is the central figure for thinking about human consciousness.
Episode Notes
In the second in a three-part series on monsters in philosophy, Hi-Phi Nation traces the cultural history of zombies from voodoo folklore, George Romero films, and the creatures used in philosophical thought experiments. Folklore, film, and philosophy seem to converge on the idea that consciousness is what a creature needs to be worthy of moral concern, something a zombie lacks. But we have no idea when something crosses over from being a zombie to being conscious, particularly current AI systems. What happens then?
Guest speakers are Christina van Dyke (Columbia), David Chalmers (NYU), John Edgar Browning (Savannah College of Art and Design), and Eric Schwitzgebel (UC Riverside).
Listen to Seasons 1 through 4 at Hi-Phi Nation.