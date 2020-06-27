A woman spends 40 years in and out of prison for shoplifting and finally gets a break from a judge in her late 50s. She uses the opportunity to abolish a jail and transform her city. This week we look at prison abolition and the arguments for eliminating all punishment from the system. From the denial that we have free will to the view that perpetuating injustice disqualifies the state from punishing, we look at whether any of us have the right to punish anyone else and question the very purpose of the criminal justice system.

Guest voices include Marilynn Winn, Gregg Caruso, Michael S. Moore, Erin Kelly, and Kimberly Kessler Ferzan.

