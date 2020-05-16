This week we go inside investigative operations in New York Police Department’s internal affairs to look at the police use of discretion to selectively break laws in order to pursue the bad guys. One former FBI special agent-turned political-philosopher argues that local and federal law enforcement are the biggest threat to the rule of law in their ongoing use of discretion to secure informant deals, perform sting operations, and otherwise break laws in order to enforce them.

In Slate Plus: Sarah Lustbader talks with Barry about the incentive public defenders have to make informant deals. They also explore whether we can justify approving police discretionary actions to break laws in the interest of busting crooked cops and politicians while despising their use for low-level drug offenses. Finally, they talk about what makes for valid and free contracts between unequal parties, and whether there is a difference between an offer and a threat.

