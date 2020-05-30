Erick Williams tells the story of how one bad night in the chow hall got him into solitary confinement at Walpole. The path out of solitary, and eventually out of prison, took another decade. On this episode, we look at the unique power of the Department of Corrections to do with prisoners what they will at their discretion. Philosopher Lisa Guenther tells the history of solitary in America, and the conceptions of the self that drive its continued use. We end with an examination of what the experiences of solitary say about the nature of human experiences of time, purpose, and connection with other humans. Guest voices include Erick Williams, Lisa Guenther, lawyer Lisa Newman-Polk, and Massachusetts State Senator Jamie Eldridge.

In Slate Plus, Barry and Lisa Newman-Polk tell the story of Eugene Ivey, Erick William’s best friend, who spent 13 years is solitary and was paroled but is still locked up on charges inside the Massachusetts prison system.

