Less Porn, More Sex Tapes

On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… let’s get it on.

Whether you watch porn or not — admit it, or not — adult entertainment shapes the way we think about sex, gender, and power.

Our guest today argues that porn is an industry, but it’s also a genre, and it’s much closer to fantasy than it is to reality. But if we abandoned porn and replaced it with watching real people have real sex, we might not just shake off taboos; we might also become better lovers, and better people, too.

Cindy Gallop, CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn, joins us.

If you have thoughts you want to share, or an idea for a topic we should tackle, you can email the show: hearmeout@slate.com

Podcast production by Maura Currie