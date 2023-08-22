Hear Me Out

Sit Down and Shut Up at Concerts and Theaters

And if you don’t, there should be consequences.

Episode Notes

On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… main-character syndrome.

As concerts and movie theaters have roared back to life this summer, so has a disturbing trend: bad behavior. You’ve seen the videos, probably — picking fights with neighbors, throwing things onstage, and taking videos during Barbie.

Some of these behaviors have higher stakes than others, obviously. But it’s clear that we’re in a new frontier of public behavior… and that it might be more difficult—and more dangerous—to chide our neighbors.

Freelance writer Sara Stewart joins us to argue that times have changed… and it’s time for venues to step up.

If you have thoughts you want to share, or an idea for a topic we should tackle, you can email the show: hearmeout@slate.com

Podcast production by Maura Currie

