Harm Reduction Saves Lives
And no, it doesn’t normalize hard drug use.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… preventing the preventable.
At best, the rate of drug overdose deaths in this country is slowing—but by many metrics and in many jurisdictions, the situation remains as dire as ever.
Which raises the question: what tactics will work to prevent these deaths, if nothing has yet?
Laura Guzman, Executive Director of the National Harm Reduction Coalition, joins us to say that harm reduction strategies like clean needles, clean pipes, and Narcan distribution are the way forward… because criminalizing drug use isn’t.
RESOURCES FOR PREVENTING OVERDOSES:
Access guidance and emergency mental health support via Overdose Lifeline.
Find Naloxone near you here.
You may be able to receive Naloxone through the mail; check here.
Find harm reduction centers near you here.
If you have thoughts you want to share, or an idea for a topic we should tackle, you can email the show: hearmeout@slate.com
Podcast production by Maura Currie