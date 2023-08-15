On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… choosin’ cruisin’.

There seem to be two types of people in this world: those who love going on cruise ships, and those who wouldn’t be caught dead on one. Whichever you are, you probably feel pretty strongly about this.

The cruise industry has come roaring back from the brink since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, and there’s never been more to do while you’re at sea. So for the slight majority of you who, statistically, aren’t cruise fans, today’s guest poses a question: why not?

Ezra Dyer, senior editor at Car and Driver, joins us to argue that cruises are the kind of tacky fun that you might just like… in spite of yourself.

