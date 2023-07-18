Hear Me Out

The U.S. Sugar Program Isn’t A Sweet Deal

Not for the free market, not for the food industry, and definitely not for the average consumer.

On today’s episode of Hear Me Out… a spoonful of sugar helps the trade protectionism go down.

The Farm Bill is up for renewal this year — and there’s a chorus of voices now, as in years past, saying it’s time we stop favoring domestic sugar.

The U.S. has subsidized American sugar producers for almost as long as we’ve been a republic, but the current system is very complicated… and very costly for the average consumer. Some argue that it’s closer to a cartel than it is a regulatory model.

Colin Grabow, research fellow at the Cato Institute, joins us to argue for the end of the U.S. sugar program.

